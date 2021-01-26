Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 7.9%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.86 and last traded at $109.59. Approximately 892,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 930,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $225,855.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Natera by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 118,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Natera by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.