National Bank Financial Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$103.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,196. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

