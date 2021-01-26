National Bank Financial Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$103.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,196. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

