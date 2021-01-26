National Bank Financial Weighs in on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$99.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.55. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

