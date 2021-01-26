Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 5,011,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 930,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$16.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Western Europe. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; food energy bars under the WOODS WILD BAR; healthy snack bars under the ELEVATE ME brand; hemp for health under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and hemp and plant-based natural health products under the Natera FX brand.

