Naviaddress Market Cap Hits $46,122.70 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $46,122.70 and approximately $33,719.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00844478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.04 or 0.04453953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

