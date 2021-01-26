NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.27 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00007102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $602.12 million and approximately $36.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,836,724 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

