Needham & Company LLC Increases KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $32.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Finally, SV Life Sciences Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,237,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

