Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.23).

Get Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.20 ($70.82). 193,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek SE has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 70.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.16.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.