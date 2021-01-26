Neo (NEO) Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $23.06 or 0.00071915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $641.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,925.66 or 0.93335750 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

