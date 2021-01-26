Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NOSPF remained flat at $$81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47. Neoen has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

