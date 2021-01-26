NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $230,490.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NPTN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 738,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.71 million, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.