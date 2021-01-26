Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Nephros has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Nephros by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nephros by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros by 238.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

