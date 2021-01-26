Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Tops $51.48 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $151.62 million and $51.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,110.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.22 or 0.04164492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00416287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.00 or 0.01326700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00540786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00426244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00269041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00023071 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network's total supply is 30,688,529,130 coins and its circulating supply is 23,703,777,657 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network's official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

