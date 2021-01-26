Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 198,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 266,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several analysts recently commented on NSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nesco by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

