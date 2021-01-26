NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 348.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

