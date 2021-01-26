Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $46,721.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00084974 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001027 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016461 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00331138 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile