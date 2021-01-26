Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $50,270.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001001 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00331015 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Netbox Coin