Neumark (NEU) Achieves Market Cap of $3.91 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,290,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,772,711 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

