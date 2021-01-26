NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading Down 6.9%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.98. 976,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 623,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

