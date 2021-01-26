Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper Sells 2,969 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:STIM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. 872,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
