Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper Sells 2,969 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. 872,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

