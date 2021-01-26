Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00084929 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00330609 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

