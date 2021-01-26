New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $56,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

