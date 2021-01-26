New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $54,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $266.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average of $281.82. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.