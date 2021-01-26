New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.49 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $54,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after acquiring an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.