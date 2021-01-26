New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.33 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Exelon worth $59,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

