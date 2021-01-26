New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.88 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $63,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 377,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 143,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $211.26 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

