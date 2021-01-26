New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.92 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $65,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $421.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.09 and its 200-day moving average is $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $425.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.