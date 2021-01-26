New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $81.07 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equinix worth $81,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $723.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $700.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.36. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

