New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of KLA worth $54,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average is $224.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

