New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $94,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 107.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

