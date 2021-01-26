New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,893 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Eaton worth $64,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

