New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,325 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of S&P Global worth $101,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.91 and a 200 day moving average of $341.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

