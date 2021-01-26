New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,450 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $79,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

