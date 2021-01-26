New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,197 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Humana worth $67,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.23 and its 200 day moving average is $410.80. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

