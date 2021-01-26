New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Global Payments worth $85,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Global Payments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 16.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $185.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

