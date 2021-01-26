NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) Shares Up 0.2%

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.45. 43,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 60,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NewHold Investment stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of NewHold Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

