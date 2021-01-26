NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $3,171.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00416263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,758,343,938 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.