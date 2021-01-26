NEXT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,678.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $8,678.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00424215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

