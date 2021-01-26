NEXT (NET) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $6,377.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00414433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

