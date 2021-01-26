NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.00

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGPY. UBS Group cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

