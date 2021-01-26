NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 392.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

