NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,188.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 183,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 104,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

