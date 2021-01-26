NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.