Nexus Gold Corp. (NXS.V) (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 5.6%

Nexus Gold Corp. (NXS.V) (CVE:NXS) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,236,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 978,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Nexus Gold Corp. (NXS.V) (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

