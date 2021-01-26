NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.14

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $32.05. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 333,059 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. TD Securities raised NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -15.04.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

