NFTX (NFTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.96 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 147.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $84.90 or 0.00268044 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTX

NFTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

