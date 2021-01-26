NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Trading Down 2.2%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

About NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

