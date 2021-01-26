NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.