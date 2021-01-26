Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 23.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price rose 23.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 51,734,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 19,483,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in Nikola by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nikola by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nikola by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.