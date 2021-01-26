Niobium Coin Hits Market Cap of $139,745.15 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $139,745.15 and $37.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

